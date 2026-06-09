Man gets 6-month suspended jail term over Molly the husky’s death

Songkhla Provincial Court recently handed down its ruling in a case that shocked animal lovers, involving “Molly”, a two-year-old female Siberian husky that died from severe burns.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Mueang Songkhla Police Station, the court sentenced the offender to six months in prison and imposed a fine of 50,000 baht. However, the jail term was suspended for two years.

The court also placed the defendant on probation for one year, requiring him to report to authorities four times, and ordered him to complete 12 hours of community service.

The verdict followed an incident in February 2026, when Molly reportedly escaped from her home before being set on fire by a 56-year-old man in Pawong subdistrict, Mueang district, Songkhla.

A passer-by found the injured dog and helped coordinate urgent medical treatment, but Molly later died. Investigators from Mueang Songkhla Police Station later arrested the offender, identified as Charoen, aged 56, and proceeded with legal action.

He claimed he had acted to protect his fighting cocks after hearing unusual noises from the birds late at night and finding signs that they had been bitten.