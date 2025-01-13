Chiang Mai policeman gets 16 months in jail for cruelty in Tia’s case

The Court of Appeals Region 5 sentenced a police officer to one year and four months in jail for the brutal killing of Chiang Mai University’s beloved dog Tia (Shorty).

The court originally sentenced Pol Corporal Prinya Panyabutre to one year and six months in prison for animal cruelty and another six months for theft, but reduced it to one year and four months retroactively. The court also ordered Prinya to pay 100,000 baht to Chiang Mai University in compensation.

Saban-nga Nontara, founder of the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, said she was satisfied by the ruling and pleased that justice has finally been served for the beloved dog. “I want this case to set a social precedent, so people know that animal abuse will not be tolerated and that everything is protected by law,” she said.