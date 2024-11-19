Public outcry of animal cruelty lands Thai TV series in hot water

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) filed a police complaint accusing the owner of a cat that appeared in the “Mae Yua” television series as well as related individuals of animal cruelty.

Somchuan Rattanamungklanon, DLD director general, said on Tuesday that the DLD was responding to a public outcry after the series’ fifth episode was aired on November 9 on the One 31 channel.

In a scene of the popular period drama, a black cat was depicted as being poisoned. The feline was shown vomiting and going into a seizure and then becoming lifeless.

After being hit by heavy criticism for animal cruelty, the series producer said the cat was not harmed and was only injected with an anaesthetic.

Somchuan said the department invited all parties involved for questioning and also checked on the cat’s health at its head office in Bangkok on November 13.

He said that the exam and x-ray results showed no abnormality in the cat’s chest, abdominal cavity, blood, liver and kidneys, adding that there were no signs of wounds either.

The cat’s owner reportedly admitted to administering an anaesthetic to the cat before the scene was shot in Samut Prakan province on September 4. He added that both he and his cat had been compensated by the show’s producers.

The cat’s owner also said that the anaesthetic agent is the same sort as the one used by veterinarians, though he admitted that he did not have a veterinarian licence to deliver the injection.

Somchuan said the DLD has decided to file a complaint against the owner and other relevant persons for performing an unjustifiable cruel act against an animal and failing to provide proper welfare to a pet under one’s care. Both actions are in violation of the 2014 Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act.