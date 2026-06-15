Remembering Princess Pa’s people-centred legacy of service

Her Royal Highness therefore donated 300,000 baht from her personal funds as initial capital to establish the Kamlangjai, or Inspire, Project on October 31, 2006. The project was created to extend opportunities and provide support in areas that state assistance had not fully reached.

At the ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the project in 2016, Her Royal Highness spoke of her royal aspiration:

“I started this project partly because I was inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who worked to help disadvantaged people in Thai society. Another reason was that after I studied law and later worked in a related field, I saw that disadvantaged groups could not access the justice system. This became the starting point for helping disadvantaged people in the justice process, beginning with prisoners.”



From Kamlangjai to the Bangkok Rules

Her Royal Highness placed great importance on pregnant female inmates and young children, emphasising their basic rights and the need to give innocent children a chance.

Her Royal Highness once said:

“Children born in prison have done nothing wrong. They should be given the opportunity to grow up with quality care and receive proper hygienic support.”

During a visit to follow up on the Kamlangjai Project at Khae Noi Temporary Prison in Phetchabun, Her Royal Highness observed rehabilitation work and the application of the sufficiency economy philosophy.

Her Royal Highness spoke warmly with inmates, listened to them and offered encouragement at close range, saying:

“I am glad to meet everyone today. The work here may be hard, but it is not overcrowded. If in the future you can receive vocational training and use it to earn an honest living, you may become role models for the project.”

Her Royal Highness’s dedication not only helped revive the lives of those who had made mistakes in Thailand, but also enabled the country to help set international standards on the world stage.

Her Royal Highness played a key role in advancing the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, known globally as the Bangkok Rules.

This intellectual legacy reflects a principle Her Royal Highness consistently upheld: justice must go hand in hand with compassion.

Her Royal Highness once said:

“Punishing offenders is necessary under the law, but returning good people to society and giving them the chance to begin life anew are also important in helping to build a safe and sustainable society.”



The compassion of Friends in Need (of “PA”) in times of hardship

In the field of disaster relief, when people faced severe hardship, the image of Her Royal Highness working tirelessly with the Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation of the Thai Red Cross Society remains deeply etched in public memory.

Her Royal Highness played a central role in mobilising funds, sorting relief supplies and personally visiting flood victims in remote areas. No matter how difficult the conditions, Her Royal Highness would wade through water and mud to deliver relief bags promptly to those in need.

On every occasion, Her Royal Highness stressed to officials and volunteers the true heart of public assistance, saying:

“Helping disaster victims must be done quickly and thoroughly, because people’s suffering cannot wait. We must pay attention to every detail so that what we send to them can truly ease their hardship.”

On one occasion, while mobilising help and receiving donated goods, Her Royal Highness spoke firmly and honestly before the public to reassure donors:

“When we receive money, we do not use it for anything else... Every baht goes into the Friends in Need (of ‘PA’) Volunteers Foundation of the Thai Red Cross Society, to help people who are truly suffering.”

Today, although the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha has brought tears and profound sorrow to the Thai people nationwide, the story of Her Royal Highness’s work, service and boundless compassion will remain forever in the hearts of the people.