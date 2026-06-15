Police vow fair probe into Huai Khwang shooting

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, deputy inspector-general and spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said on June 15 that Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully from all sides to ensure fairness for everyone involved.

He said the police chief had specifically ordered the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Huai Khwang Police Station to proceed strictly according to evidence, with transparency and fairness.

No assistance, interference or double standards would be allowed in the case, he added.

If the investigation finds that the officer committed an offence, he will face both criminal and disciplinary action in the same way as any member of the public, with no exemption, the spokesman said.

The police chief has also ordered relevant units to analyse the causes and surrounding factors behind the incident, with the aim of developing measures to prevent violent incidents in public areas.

Particular attention will be given to community areas, locations where occupational groups gather, and places that have previously been the subject of complaints about repeated conflict or aggressive behaviour.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the Royal Thai Police attaches importance to maintaining ethical standards and discipline among all officers.

He said the actions of one individual should not undermine public trust in the majority of police officers who perform their duties honestly.

The Royal Thai Police reaffirmed that it would handle the case under the rule of law, transparency and fairness, while working to protect public confidence in the justice process and improve safety for people’s lives and property.

Komchadluek , Bangkokbiznews