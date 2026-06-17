Officer held after fatal shooting at Kalasin provincial hall

A district military recruitment officer has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting his superior inside Kalasin Provincial Hall, prompting an emergency evacuation of officials and members of the public from the building.
The incident took place at around 10am today on the fourth floor of the provincial hall in Kalasin province.
Pol Colonel Chalit Srihanoo, superintendent of Muang Kalasin Police Station, was informed of the incident and sent officers to the scene.
Initial reports said the victim, a provincial military recruitment chief and the suspect’s superior, was found dead inside his office.
The alleged gunman was identified as a subordinate holding the position of district military recruitment officer. Police said he did not flee after the incident and waited at the scene to surrender to officers.
Preliminary inquiries found that the case may have stemmed from a conflict linked to a disciplinary investigation. The victim had reportedly ordered a disciplinary committee to investigate the suspect.
The suspect was also said to have been concerned that he could be transferred from his current post, according to the initial report.
The incident caused alarm among officials and people visiting the provincial hall.
Kalasin’s governor ordered an immediate evacuation from the building as a safety precaution while police moved in to secure the area.
Authorities are now collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as part of the legal process.
Police have not yet released further details on formal charges or the full findings of the investigation.