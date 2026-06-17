Officer held after fatal shooting at Kalasin provincial hall

A district military recruitment officer has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting his superior inside Kalasin Provincial Hall, prompting an emergency evacuation of officials and members of the public from the building.

The incident took place at around 10am today on the fourth floor of the provincial hall in Kalasin province.





Pol Colonel Chalit Srihanoo, superintendent of Muang Kalasin Police Station, was informed of the incident and sent officers to the scene.

Initial reports said the victim, a provincial military recruitment chief and the suspect’s superior, was found dead inside his office.

The alleged gunman was identified as a subordinate holding the position of district military recruitment officer. Police said he did not flee after the incident and waited at the scene to surrender to officers.

Preliminary inquiries found that the case may have stemmed from a conflict linked to a disciplinary investigation. The victim had reportedly ordered a disciplinary committee to investigate the suspect.