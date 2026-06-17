Thailand opens upgraded Highway 101 link from Nan to Laos border

Safer mountain route built to Class 1 standard

Before the upgrade, the route followed a winding mountain alignment, with a narrow road surface and safety limitations. The Department of Highways therefore improved and rebuilt the section as a Class 1 standard highway with two traffic lanes, one in each direction, and an asphalt-concrete surface.

Each traffic lane is 3.50 metres wide, with paved shoulders of the same surface type measuring 2.50 metres on each side.

On steep slopes and hilly sections, an additional climbing lane has been built for heavy trucks. In community areas, the road has been expanded to four lanes, with traffic directions separated by a Single Slope Concrete Barrier Type II.

The project also includes the installation of highway lighting and traffic signals to improve travel efficiency and safety for road users.

The works were divided into two sections. The first covers kilometre marker 471+955 to 490+200, a distance of 18.245 kilometres, with a construction budget of 797.56 million baht. The second covers kilometre marker 490+200 to 505+853, a distance of 15.653 kilometres, with a construction budget of 747.75 million baht.

New road supports trade, tourism and local livelihoods

Construction on both sections has now been completed and the route is open to the public. The upgraded highway is expected to reduce travel constraints in mountainous areas, improve convenience and safety, and support the transport of agricultural produce, consumer goods and local residents.

The road is also expected to help promote grassroots economic development, tourism and quality of life in Nan and nearby areas.

“The project is in line with the policies of the government and the Ministry of Transport to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, enhance national competitiveness, and connect travel, trade and tourism with neighbouring countries in Asean,” the Department of Highways stated.

It added that the project would help create long-term economic opportunities and support sustainable development for the country.