Thailand opens upgraded Highway 101 link from Nan to Laos border

Thailand has fully opened the upgraded Highway 101 route linking Nan province with Chaloem Phra Kiat district, in a move expected to improve transport, border trade and tourism in the northern province.
The 33.8-kilometre Ban Pon–Chaloem Phra Kiat section was recently completed and opened to traffic, strengthening access to Nan’s border areas while making travel faster, more convenient and safer.
The route is also designed to support the expansion of trade, investment and tourism between Thailand and Laos.
Highway upgrade strengthens Nan-Laos connectivity
The Department of Highways, through its Bureau of Highway Construction 1, carried out the project in Thung Chang and Chaloem Phra Kiat districts of Nan province. The development forms part of efforts to upgrade a key highway route in northern Thailand to accommodate rising traffic volumes, freight transport and local travel demand.
According to the department, the project reflects its commitment to improving transport infrastructure to modern standards, while supporting more efficient travel, logistics and border trade connectivity.
The route is regarded as a strategic road for logistics, tourism and economic development between Thailand and Laos. It serves as a main transport link from Nan province to the Huai Kon Permanent Border Checkpoint in Chaloem Phra Kiat district, a key trade gateway to Laos.
From Huai Kon, travellers and freight operators can connect more efficiently to Xayaburi, Luang Prabang and Oudomxay provinces in Laos. The improved road is expected to support stronger growth in cross-border trade, investment, freight movement and international tourism.
Safer mountain route built to Class 1 standard
Before the upgrade, the route followed a winding mountain alignment, with a narrow road surface and safety limitations. The Department of Highways therefore improved and rebuilt the section as a Class 1 standard highway with two traffic lanes, one in each direction, and an asphalt-concrete surface.
Each traffic lane is 3.50 metres wide, with paved shoulders of the same surface type measuring 2.50 metres on each side.
On steep slopes and hilly sections, an additional climbing lane has been built for heavy trucks. In community areas, the road has been expanded to four lanes, with traffic directions separated by a Single Slope Concrete Barrier Type II.
The project also includes the installation of highway lighting and traffic signals to improve travel efficiency and safety for road users.
The works were divided into two sections. The first covers kilometre marker 471+955 to 490+200, a distance of 18.245 kilometres, with a construction budget of 797.56 million baht. The second covers kilometre marker 490+200 to 505+853, a distance of 15.653 kilometres, with a construction budget of 747.75 million baht.
New road supports trade, tourism and local livelihoods
Construction on both sections has now been completed and the route is open to the public. The upgraded highway is expected to reduce travel constraints in mountainous areas, improve convenience and safety, and support the transport of agricultural produce, consumer goods and local residents.
The road is also expected to help promote grassroots economic development, tourism and quality of life in Nan and nearby areas.
“The project is in line with the policies of the government and the Ministry of Transport to develop transport and logistics infrastructure, enhance national competitiveness, and connect travel, trade and tourism with neighbouring countries in Asean,” the Department of Highways stated.
It added that the project would help create long-term economic opportunities and support sustainable development for the country.