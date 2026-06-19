Phuket tuk-tuk driver charged over British boxer's fatal fall

While driving past The Nature hotel, the location of the first drop-off, on Phra Barami Road at a normal speed, he later felt a certain abnormality with the vehicle.

However, he did not stop to inspect it until he had driven approximately 2 kilometres past the scene.

He then discovered that there were no longer any passengers in the vehicle.

However, he did not notify the police or anyone else of the incident. He only learned later that the British passenger had fallen from the vehicle and sustained severe injuries, resulting in death.

The tuk-tuk involved belongs to his older brother, from whom Kitphong rented it to provide passenger services.