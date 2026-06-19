DIP, Interpol dismantle cross-border Thailand-Malaysia piracy ring

Authorities arrested an alleged offender accused of administering the subscription-based streaming system on behalf of the main service operator based in Malaysia.

Evidence seized during the operation included 19 accounting documents, four records of payments made to cloud computing service providers, 22 documents relating to email communications, a laptop and a desktop computer.

The suspect has been charged with jointly committing copyright infringement for commercial purposes through the unauthorised reproduction, adaptation and communication to the public of cinematographic works.

The DIP described the operation as part of Thailand’s intensified efforts to strengthen border surveillance and enforcement measures to protect the film industry, copyright owners and the country’s creative economy.

DIP warns against illegal streaming ahead of World Cup

Auramon reaffirmed that the unauthorised dissemination of copyrighted films or other protected content, whether through uploading, streaming, sharing, retransmitting or other forms of online exploitation, constitutes copyright infringement and is punishable under Thai law.

The DIP will continue taking firm and sustained action against all forms of copyright piracy and infringement networks, she added.

Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the department will also intensify surveillance, inspections and law enforcement against unauthorised live streaming of matches, the distribution of illegal viewing links, and the unauthorised use of match footage or clips for commercial gain.

The measures are intended to ensure full protection of copyright owners’ rights and promote a fair and sustainable digital environment for all stakeholders.

Under the Copyright Act, general copyright infringement is punishable by a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht. If the offence is committed for commercial purposes or financial gain, offenders may face six months to four years in prison and a fine of 100,000 to 800,000 baht.

Public urged to report copyright infringement

The DIP also urged the public not to access or support websites and platforms that infringe copyright.

Such activity not only violates the rights of creators and copyright owners, but also harms the creative industries, employment and the national economy, the department noted.

Anyone who encounters suspected intellectual property infringement is encouraged to report it to the Intellectual Property Rights Suppression Division of the Department of Intellectual Property at 02 547 4702, hotline 1368, or via www.ipthailand.go.th.