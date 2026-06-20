Four-stage ‘Super El Niño’ timeline warns Thailand to prepare for worsening crisis

Warning signs of a “Super El Niño” are becoming clearer, and Thailand may not have much time left to prepare before the situation escalates from dry spells to drought, extreme heat and a water-shortage crisis that could last until the middle of next year.

Assistant Professor Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine ecology expert and deputy dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, has outlined a four-stage timeline, identifying key turning points in the crisis.

He warned that unless water management is accelerated from today, the crisis will gradually build in severity before triggering impacts on water resources, agriculture, the environment and the economy.