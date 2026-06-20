Police target nominee network in land raids across three Andaman provinces





In Phangnga, officers found another group of companies suspected of using nominee structures to buy and hold land illegally.

The first group involved nine nominee-style companies holding seven land plots measuring 17 rai, 3 ngan and 18 square wah, valued at about 269 million baht. Police obtained six arrest warrants and three search warrants, and arrested one foreign suspect.

The second group involved one company with more foreign shareholders than Thai shareholders. It held one land plot measuring 9 rai, 3 ngan and 20.4 square wah. Officials from the Takua Pa land office filed a complaint against the company over land and buildings valued at about 54 million baht.

A key search point in Phangnga was Sava Beach Villa, where investigators found seven villas being operated with staff and daily rental payments in a manner police described as an unlicensed hotel business. A British company director named Andrew was arrested.

Police said the investigation found Thai nationals registered as shareholders in several companies in a nominee-like arrangement. Some were allegedly employees or relatives of company directors and held social security status, making it unlikely they had the financial capacity to invest in or hold shares in multiple companies.

In Krabi, police also divided the cases into two groups.

The first involved nine companies suspected of nominee activity, holding 17 land plots measuring 6 rai, 1 ngan and 12.4 square wah, worth about 209 million baht. The court approved 40 arrest warrants and 13 search warrants. Police arrested 26 Thai suspects and 12 foreign suspects for legal proceedings.

The second group involved eight companies with more foreign shareholders than Thai shareholders. They held eight land plots measuring 8 rai and 25.6 square wah, valued at about 290 million baht. Police obtained six search warrants to inspect evidence and question people linked to the landholdings.

One major Krabi target was Tropical House, a construction and property development company linked to Polish investors. Police said the company developed modern pool villas in prime locations such as Nuea Khlong, Nong Thale and Khao Thong, with prices starting at 11.5 million baht.

Investigators said the company had registered capital of 4 million baht but held 16 land plots covering about 6 rai and 76.6 square wah, worth about 200 million baht. Although company records showed Thai shareholders holding 100% of the firm, police alleged that the business was actually managed and controlled by Katarzyna and Kamil, a married couple, through Thai nominee shareholders who did not make real investments.

Another major Krabi case involved Ganjj Entertainment Limited Partnership, an entertainment and music services business allegedly owned by Stefan, a South African national, through Thai nominee shareholders.

Police said the case involved alleged assistance from Wichet, a lawyer, and Suphannee, an auditor, who were described as key upstream figures in preparing false documents to register and alter company shareholder structures.

Investigators also found evidence that the signature of a deceased person had allegedly been used in official and company registration documents to create false records and conceal nominee shareholding.

During searches, police seized company registration documents, accounting records, computers, mobile phones and large volumes of electronic data. The evidence is now being examined as officers expand the investigation into the wider network.

In summary, the Phase 3 operation in Phuket, Krabi and Phangnga found 29 companies suspected of nominee activity and 48 companies holding land with more foreign than Thai shareholders. Police seized or inspected 89 land plots worth 1,053,518,872 baht in total.

The Royal Thai Police urged the public to report suspicious activity or information about illegal foreign investment networks to local police stations or the police hotline 1599, available 24 hours a day.

NationTV