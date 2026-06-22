Phiphat orders 15-day probe into Doi Luang tunnel collapse

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered a fact-finding committee to investigate the collapse of part of the Doi Luang tunnel wall on the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway project, with the findings required within 15 days.

Phiphat said the incident occurred during construction of Contract 3 of the new railway line, covering the Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong section.

He said he had instructed all relevant parties to tighten construction supervision and strictly follow ISO standards after the accident. The newly appointed committee will examine whether the collapse was caused by force majeure or by defects in the construction process.

“At present, no contract has been cancelled and no contractor has been blacklisted,” Phiphat said. “However, I confirm that there will be no exemption or special treatment for any contractor. If wrongdoing is found, action will be taken equally against all parties under the regulations.”