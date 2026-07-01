Bangchak cuts premium fuel prices by 5 baht

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) reduced the retail prices of two premium fuel products by 5 baht per litre from 5am on July 1, 2026.

The price cut applies to:

Hi Premium Diesel Plus, now 49.25 baht per litre

Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus, now 48.44 baht per litre

Regular petrol, gasohol and diesel prices were unchanged.

Bangchak’s Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, effective July 1, 2026, are as follows:

Diesel group

Diesel B20: 32.50 baht per litre

Diesel: 37.50 baht per litre

Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre, down 5 baht

Gasohol group

Gasohol E85 S EVO: 28.99 baht per litre

Gasohol E20 S EVO: 33.05 baht per litre

Gasohol 91 S EVO: 37.68 baht per litre

Gasohol 95 S EVO: 38.05 baht per litre

Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 48.44 baht per litre, down 5 baht

The figures are retail pump prices for Bangkok and do not include local maintenance tax.