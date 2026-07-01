Bangchak cuts premium fuel prices by 5 baht

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) reduced the retail prices of two premium fuel products by 5 baht per litre from 5am on July 1, 2026.
The price cut applies to:
- Hi Premium Diesel Plus, now 49.25 baht per litre
- Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus, now 48.44 baht per litre
- Regular petrol, gasohol and diesel prices were unchanged.
Bangchak’s Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, effective July 1, 2026, are as follows:
Diesel group
- Diesel B20: 32.50 baht per litre
- Diesel: 37.50 baht per litre
- Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre, down 5 baht
Gasohol group
- Gasohol E85 S EVO: 28.99 baht per litre
- Gasohol E20 S EVO: 33.05 baht per litre
- Gasohol 91 S EVO: 37.68 baht per litre
- Gasohol 95 S EVO: 38.05 baht per litre
- Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 48.44 baht per litre, down 5 baht
The figures are retail pump prices for Bangkok and do not include local maintenance tax.