Bangchak cuts premium fuel prices by 5 baht

WEDNESDAY, JULY 01, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Bangchak cuts premium fuel prices by 5 baht

Bangchak reduces Hi Premium Diesel Plus and Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus by 5 baht per litre, with regular fuel prices unchanged

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) reduced the retail prices of two premium fuel products by 5 baht per litre from 5am on July 1, 2026.

The price cut applies to:

  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus, now 49.25 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus, now 48.44 baht per litre
  • Regular petrol, gasohol and diesel prices were unchanged.

Bangchak’s Bangkok retail prices, excluding local maintenance tax, effective July 1, 2026, are as follows:

Diesel group

  • Diesel B20: 32.50 baht per litre
  • Diesel: 37.50 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre, down 5 baht

Gasohol group

  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 28.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 33.05 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 37.68 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 38.05 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 48.44 baht per litre, down 5 baht

The figures are retail pump prices for Bangkok and do not include local maintenance tax.

The Nation Editorial Team

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