Phiphat agrees to drop southern SEC bill after protest talks

After more than three hours of talks, Phiphat said at 4.50pm that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had assigned him to meet the protesters over concerns related to the SEC, which he said had already been cancelled, as well as issues linked to the EEC covering parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, with Prachin Buri later added.

Phiphat confirmed that the draft SEC bill would not be forwarded to Cabinet, saying the government was prepared to scrap it.

He said a joint working committee would be formed between the Transport Ministry and civic representatives, with himself and SEC Watch involved in setting up the panel to study southern development planning.

The new working group will conduct its study in parallel with the Land Bridge committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Prasitchai will serve as the key coordinator for the civic side and will propose representatives to join the panel. On the Transport Ministry side, Phiphat has assigned Jiraroth Sukolrat, director-general of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, as the main official representative, while Siripong will represent the political side.

The committee will coordinate information and report developments to the prime minister, while also reviewing the overall direction and suitability of development plans for the South.