Phiphat agrees to drop southern SEC bill after protest talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has agreed not to submit the draft Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) bill to Cabinet, following talks with civic networks opposing the government’s Land Bridge project and related special economic zone policies.
Phiphat and Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, together with Bhumjaithai Party MPs from southern constituencies, met representatives of the network studying the development of the Southern Economic Corridor, known as SEC Watch, at the Government Complaint Centre at the Office of the Civil Service Commission at 2.20pm.
The civic delegation was led by SEC Watch secretary-general Prasitchai Nunuan and included representatives from Rak Ranong Network, Prachin Khem Khaeng Network, Friends of the East Network and local residents.
The meeting centred on five demands submitted by SEC Watch:
After more than three hours of talks, Phiphat said at 4.50pm that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had assigned him to meet the protesters over concerns related to the SEC, which he said had already been cancelled, as well as issues linked to the EEC covering parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, with Prachin Buri later added.
Phiphat confirmed that the draft SEC bill would not be forwarded to Cabinet, saying the government was prepared to scrap it.
He said a joint working committee would be formed between the Transport Ministry and civic representatives, with himself and SEC Watch involved in setting up the panel to study southern development planning.
The new working group will conduct its study in parallel with the Land Bridge committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.
Prasitchai will serve as the key coordinator for the civic side and will propose representatives to join the panel. On the Transport Ministry side, Phiphat has assigned Jiraroth Sukolrat, director-general of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, as the main official representative, while Siripong will represent the political side.
The committee will coordinate information and report developments to the prime minister, while also reviewing the overall direction and suitability of development plans for the South.
Phiphat said any future land-related legislation for the South would not follow the EEC model, noting that several legal provisions may not be suitable for southern provinces. He said the government would separate the southern framework from the EEC approach.
On concerns over the inclusion of Prachin Buri in the EEC and compensation related to land reclamation in Rayong, Phiphat said he would ask the prime minister to review the matters and assign the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, to follow up on the problems urgently.
Phiphat added that a draft memorandum of understanding would be prepared for him and representatives of the civic network to sign. He also said the Transport Ministry had coordinated with the Department of Land Transport to provide vehicles to help protesters return home the following day.