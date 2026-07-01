Thailand sets up fourth war room in Laos to tackle cross-border haze

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is pressing ahead with the CLEAR Sky Strategy by assigning the Pollution Control Department to work with the Department of Border Affairs to set up a wildfire haze monitoring operations room, or war room, in Vientiane Province, Lao PDR.

The move is aimed at systematically preparing for and curbing PM2.5 pollution and transboundary haze before next year’s burning season.

Driving the CLEAR Sky Strategy to curb transboundary haze

Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has assigned the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to cooperate with the Department of Border Affairs and relevant agencies to upgrade the systematic monitoring, surveillance and handling of transboundary haze.

The work is one of the key missions under the CLEAR Sky Strategy and is intended to reduce impacts on air quality and public health in border areas.