Thailand sets up fourth war room in Laos to tackle cross-border haze

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is pressing ahead with the CLEAR Sky Strategy by assigning the Pollution Control Department to work with the Department of Border Affairs to set up a wildfire haze monitoring operations room, or war room, in Vientiane Province, Lao PDR.
The move is aimed at systematically preparing for and curbing PM2.5 pollution and transboundary haze before next year’s burning season.
Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has assigned the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to cooperate with the Department of Border Affairs and relevant agencies to upgrade the systematic monitoring, surveillance and handling of transboundary haze.
The work is one of the key missions under the CLEAR Sky Strategy and is intended to reduce impacts on air quality and public health in border areas.
Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said that between Wednesday (June 24) and Friday (June 26), the PCD worked with the Department of Border Affairs to complete the establishment of a new wildfire haze war room in Vientiane Province, Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).
It is the fourth coordination centre after the first three in:
The centre will allow representatives from agencies in Thailand and Lao PDR to exchange information on the situation, wildfire management plans and open burning, as well as set guidelines for rapid and effective coordination at the area level.
The new operations centre, or war room, will serve as a “hub” for managing information and driving cooperation through modern technology, as follows:
Surin said the Pollution Control Department would continue to expand cooperation with neighbouring countries to develop monitoring and management systems for transboundary haze at the regional level, leading to sustained reductions in impacts on air quality and protection of public health.