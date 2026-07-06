Kanchanaburi backs heritage bid for Kwai bridge and Death Railway

Dr Prawat Kithammakunnit, president of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), spoke about promoting tourism in Kanchanaburi, particularly calls to push the Bridge over the River Kwai and the Death Railway, Second World War historical attractions, towards World Heritage status.

He said the area should be promoted as a world-class destination because it was a valuable historic site.

At present, many visitors who are unaware of its historical background come only to take photographs and leave.

The PAO wants to develop a museum so people can absorb the history of the war, when the Japanese army forced prisoners of war to build the railway.

However, he said it was regrettable that the PAO could not take action because the area is under the supervision of the State Railway of Thailand.

At present, parts of the area have been leased for commercial purposes, with shops operating in a disorderly manner.

Only Australia’s Hellfire Pass Interpretive Centre provides historical information, but it is still insufficient because, in fact, there is much more to the story.