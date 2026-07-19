Southwest monsoon brings thunderstorms to 32 Thai provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms in 32 provinces on Sunday (July 19, 2026), as the southwest monsoon continued to prevail over Thailand.
Over the next 24 hours, thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the country as the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
People are advised to be aware of thunderstorms.
Moderate wind and waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves 1–2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.
Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)