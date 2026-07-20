Thailand to see reduced rainfall as Bangkok expects afternoon storms

Thailand will see less rain on Monday (July 20, 2026), while Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to experience thunderstorms mainly from afternoon to evening, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).
The 24-hour forecast indicates limited rainfall across Thailand because the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand is weak.
People should remain alert to hazards from thunderstorms.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas of thunderstorms.
Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)