Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

Military personnel may cordon off areas, search homes and vehicles, and arrest or detain suspects as authorities pursue those behind the fatal attack.

  • The Narathiwat Task Force has authorized the full use of martial law powers to find those responsible for killing five paramilitary rangers.
  • Expanded powers allow the military to conduct wide-ranging cordon-and-search operations, establish checkpoints, inspect vehicles, and search homes.
  • Military personnel are now permitted to arrest and detain suspects and to use weapons immediately if they face a threat.
  • The directive, which is in effect indefinitely, also requires civilian officials to comply with military requests related to security operations.

The Narathiwat Task Force issued a directive on Friday (July 24, 2026) raising security to the highest level across Narathiwat province and authorising the full use of powers under martial law.

The measure, signed by Major General Yodawut Phuengphak, commander of the task force, on Wednesday (July 22), is intended to support the search for those responsible for the shooting that killed five paramilitary rangers.

Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

Military personnel may conduct wide-ranging cordon-and-search operations, establish checkpoints, inspect suspicious vehicles and search homes believed to be linked to unrest.

They may also arrest and detain people suspected of involvement in unrest.

Military personnel may use weapons immediately if individuals involved in violence pose a threat to troops, responded is necessary and proportionate.

Narathiwat Task Force expands martial law search and force powers

Civilian officials must comply with military requests relating to security operations, efforts to suppress violence or the maintenance of public order.

The measures took effect on the date of signing and will remain in force until changed.

The task force described the move as a decisive step to tighten control of the area, increase pressure on the perpetrators, bring them to justice and provide the highest possible protection for residents’ lives and property.

The Nation Editorial Team

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