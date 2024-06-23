FDI vice chairman opposes increasing foreign ownership ratio for condos

A vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FDI) on Sunday expressed his opposition to the Interior Ministry’s plan to increase foreign ownership of condominiums to 75% of usable space.

Isares Rattanadilok Na Phuket noted that his views did not represent the FDI but he feared that the ratio increase would allow foreigners to buy condo units and rent them on a daily basis, thus severely affecting the Thai hotel industry.

Many condo owners have reportedly rented their units via the popular Airbnb vacation rental app.

Last Tuesday (June 18), Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai asked relevant agencies to review the feasibility of the measure proposed by the Interior Ministry to increase foreign ownership of condos to 75% of usable space and raise the leasehold period on a property for foreigners from 50 years to 99 years.