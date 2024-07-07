Most people not impressed with govt retirement lottery project: NIDA Poll

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old nationwide from July 1 to 3. The results were announced on Sunday.
The NIDA Poll conducted the opinion survey after Deputy Finance Minister Paophum Rojanasakul unveiled a plan to have the Office of the National Savings Fund (NSF) run a retirement lottery project to incentivise Thais to save for their retirement.
Paophum said the money spent on the lottery tickets would not be wasted and the buyers could redeem the investment plus some interest after they reach the retirement age.
● When the survey asked respondents if they were interested to buy the retirement lottery:
46.34%: Not interested at all
21.07%: Rather interested
17.02%: Quite uninterested
15.42%: Very interested
0.15%: No comment
● When asked if they agreed with the project:
30.99%: Absolutely disagree
26.34%: Absolutely agree
25.80%: Rather agree
16.87%: Rather disagree
● Asked whether they agree that retirement lottery sales should be restricted to only members of the NSF, Social Security Fund (SSF) members and labourers outside the SSF system:
36.16%: Absolutely disagree
22.55%: Absolutely agree
21.08%: Rather agree
18.75%: Rather disagree
1.46%: No comment
● When asked for their opinion on the proposed limit of 3,000 baht per month for retirement lottery purchase:
46.41%: The ceiling amount is appropriate
35.72%: No limit should be set
10.54%: Ceiling should be lower than 3,000 baht per month
6.74%: Ceiling should be higher than 3,000 baht per month
0.59%: No comment
● When asked which agency should take charge of the project:
39.09%: A state bank
33.82%: NSF Office
22.55%; Government Lottery Office
4.54%: No comment.
Meanwhile, Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said the poor response to the NIDA Poll might have been because the government had not carried out enough awareness campaigns.
She said the government might still be studying the details of the project so it did not have enough information to inform the people.
“The government has communicated too little with the people about this project,” she said.