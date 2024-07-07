Most people not impressed with govt retirement lottery project: NIDA Poll

● Asked whether they agree that retirement lottery sales should be restricted to only members of the NSF, Social Security Fund (SSF) members and labourers outside the SSF system:

36.16%: Absolutely disagree

22.55%: Absolutely agree

21.08%: Rather agree

18.75%: Rather disagree

1.46%: No comment

● When asked for their opinion on the proposed limit of 3,000 baht per month for retirement lottery purchase:

46.41%: The ceiling amount is appropriate

35.72%: No limit should be set

10.54%: Ceiling should be lower than 3,000 baht per month

6.74%: Ceiling should be higher than 3,000 baht per month

0.59%: No comment

● When asked which agency should take charge of the project:

39.09%: A state bank

33.82%: NSF Office

22.55%; Government Lottery Office

4.54%: No comment.

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said the poor response to the NIDA Poll might have been because the government had not carried out enough awareness campaigns.

She said the government might still be studying the details of the project so it did not have enough information to inform the people.

“The government has communicated too little with the people about this project,” she said.

