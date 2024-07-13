Thai PM Srettha urges expansion of halal food market to boost country's economy

The initiative aims to expand the international market for halal food products, including those from the southern border provinces.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who presided over the meeting, emphasised the importance of this initiative, highlighting Thailand's strong and stable food sector. He noted the country's robust supply chain, suitable climate, and reliable labour and transportation sectors.
The formation of the NHIC is seen as a crucial step in expanding new markets for Thai products. This follows discussions held by Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul with leaders from predominantly Muslim countries, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Sultan of Brunei.
The PM urged relevant agencies to promote halal food products internationally and support innovation and technology for producers. He called for clear budgeting under the Ministry of Industry to enhance the Halal Industry Center's efforts.
The initiative aims to improve living standards in the southern border provinces by creating jobs and increasing incomes, leveraging the region's high potential.
Srettha also visited halal product booths to promote various products developed to enhance the halal industry's potential.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network