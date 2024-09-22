Finance Ministry considers sale of some shares to raise funds for govt

The Finance Ministry recently set up an advisory committee chaired by State Enterprise Policy Office director-general Tibordee Wattanakul on selling its shares.

The move is in line with the ministry’s belief that it does not have to hold stakes in some companies.

The committee held a meeting in July this year to consider selling the ministry’s shares that have not been listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Tibordee pointed out that some stocks did not generate revenue and adversely caused expense burden on the ministry. The committee should consider guidelines on stakeholding to ensure maximum benefits for the ministry, he said.