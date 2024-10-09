Finance Ministry to unload 25 billion baht worth of shares in over 110 firms

The Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it plans to unload shares it holds in over 110 firms, worth a total of around 25 billion baht, by December.

Permanent Secretary Lawan Saengsanit said the move would reduce the number of listed and non-listed companies in which the ministry holds shares from 133 to around 20.

Lawan said Cabinet approval would be sought to sell shares in enterprises where the ministry has a minority stake, aiming to improve efficiency in managing its remaining shareholdings.

The decision to unload the shares was made by the committee in charge of management and development of state securities, he said.