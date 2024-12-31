Julapun upbeat Phase 3 of 10,000-baht handout done in 2nd quarter

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat expressed confidence on Monday that the government would implement the third and last phase of the 10,000-baht handout programme in the second quarter of 2025.

Julapun said the government has prepared 150 billion baht from the central fund for economic stimulus to give 14 million recipients 10,000 baht each.

He said he could not give the specific timeframe because the last phase would be done via a digital payment platform being developed by the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organisation) under the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.