Industry Ministry eyes PM2.5 reduction with sugarcane subsidy scheme

The Industry Ministry is planning to propose a subsidy programme aimed at buying all parts of sugarcane from farmers to help reduce the burning of harvest leftovers, a major contributor to PM2.5 air pollution.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.

With a budget of 7 billion baht, the scheme is designed to encourage farmers to cut and sell 100% of their sugarcane harvest, eliminating the need to burn harvest stumps and leaves before the next cultivation, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Friday.