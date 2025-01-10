Industry Ministry eyes PM2.5 reduction with sugarcane subsidy scheme

The Industry Ministry is planning to propose a subsidy programme aimed at buying all parts of sugarcane from farmers to help reduce the burning of harvest leftovers, a major contributor to PM2.5 air pollution.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.
With a budget of 7 billion baht, the scheme is designed to encourage farmers to cut and sell 100% of their sugarcane harvest, eliminating the need to burn harvest stumps and leaves before the next cultivation, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Friday.
The move was suggested by the Cane and Sugar Board, which will coordinate with sugar producers to boost the buying quota of fresh sugarcane.
Meanwhile, the leaves and inedible parts of sugarcane will be sold to biomass power plants to use as fuel, he said.
Akanat said that so far, 58 sugar producers nationwide are interested in joining the scheme. These producers have also agreed to stop buying sugarcane from farmers who burn their crops in a bid to help reduce pollution, he added.
The board’s data revealed that only about 4 of the 19 million tonnes, or 20.18% of sugarcane purchased by sugar producers nationwide are from plantations that burn the crops. It expressed confidence that this campaign would help bring this ratio down, thus promoting a sustainable approach to tackling air pollution problems.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and the burning of harvest leftovers. Sugarcane plantations both in Thailand and neighbouring countries are among the biggest sources of air pollution, especially during the cold season when the air is stagnant.