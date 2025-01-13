‘Homes for Thais’ project to be officially launched this week

The Government Housing Bank, a state-owned specialised financial institution, is prepared to implement the government’s policy on housing loans (Post Finance). These loans will feature relaxed terms and low interest rates for citizens who meet the qualifications and have secured their rights to reserve units.

Once the construction of the housing project is completed, the GHB will serve as the primary lender for this group. However, details regarding the loans are still pending an official policy announcement from the government.

The Bank will have a booth at the launch event with staff on hand to provide information about housing loan applications to attendees.

A source from the Government House revealed that the pilot phase of the “Homes for Thais” project draws inspiration from similar initiatives implemented in other countries, such as Spain. The project utilises state enterprise land in urban areas with convenient transportation, aiming to create liveable spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents.

The selection of project locations prioritises proximity to State Railway of Thailand (SRT) stations, as well as areas in key provinces that serve as economic or regional hubs and are centrally located within communities.

The sites must also be development-ready, with access to basic infrastructure. The feasibility of offering reservations for these projects also depends on the location's proximity to regional universities, population density around the area, and the land’s assessed value.

The source added that discussions for the first phase of the project include criteria to assist new workers with modest incomes who have never owned a home, providing them an opportunity for long-term housing. The income threshold, initially set at no more than 30,000 baht per month, has been adjusted to cover individuals earning up to 50,000 baht per month.

The government’s working group is analysing income levels to determine whether the 50,000-baht cap is too high. If deemed excessive, the limit may be reduced to narrow the pool of eligible applicants, better target the intended demographic, and increase opportunities for more Thais to own homes.

The source also revealed that the “Homes for Thais” project had drawn lessons from the previous “Baan Eua-Arthorn” initiative, particularly regarding project management challenges tied to sunk costs. The earlier project involved constructing approximately 200,000 housing units, but only about 100,000 were purchased or successfully financed, leaving significant sunk costs.

To avoid repeating past issues, careful planning is being prioritised. The initiative aims to expand to 50,000 units by 2030, a lower figure compared to the earlier project but still substantial given the current economic conditions and sluggish real estate market. The GHB is prepared to provide housing loans that are aligned with the government's policy.

