Songkhla residents thrilled by Gripen jet road landing and take-off

Residents of Songkhla gathered in large numbers along the roadsides of a highway in this southern province on Wednesday morning to watch a Gripen fighter jet land and take off from the road.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced that the road landing and take-off by one of its Gripen jets would take place between 10 am and 11 am on Highway No. 4287 in Tambon Chalung, Songkhla's Hat Yai district.

The event was a rehearsal for the official event, which will take place on Thursday, as part of the RTAF's decision-making process before officially ordering the purchase of a new fleet of Gripen jets from Sweden.