Cabinet approves loans for Eastern Aviation City Project development

According to a government source, the Finance Ministry has been assigned to secure a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the development of Motorway 7, which links to U-Tapao Airport.

The project, valued at US$68.74 million (approximately 2.44 billion baht), aims to enhance the motorway infrastructure within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to better withstand the impacts of climate change.

The Finance Minister, or a representative designated by the minister, will be authorised to sign the loan agreement on behalf of the Government of Thailand, a source said.