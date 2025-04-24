Thailand cracks down on foreigners using student visas to work illegally

Universities found complicit will face legal action

Supamas stressed that MHESI is not taking the issue lightly. Institutions found to be complicit or neglectful in allowing such misuse of student visas will face strict legal consequences. The ministry aims to protect the integrity of Thailand’s higher education system and prevent it from becoming a loophole for illegal labor, she said.

MHESI is also working on creating a centralized database for foreign students, which will be used for cross-verification with immigration and other agencies. Policies for admitting foreign students, particularly into non-degree or short-term programs, will be reviewed and tightened, said Supamas.



Real-time visa approval data and joint oversight framework

During a meeting held on April 23 at MHESI headquarters, senior officials from both MHESI and the Immigration Bureau agreed to establish a framework for closer collaboration. Immigration officers explained that short-term “non-degree” programs—often managed autonomously by universities—currently lack central oversight, creating uncertainty about appropriate student residency durations and program legitimacy.

To resolve this, MHESI will now require universities offering non-degree programs to submit detailed course outlines for ministry review. MHESI will then forward verified information to the Immigration Bureau to support accurate visa duration approvals.

Furthermore, the Immigration Bureau agreed in principle to provide real-time data on international student visa approvals, enabling better monitoring and enforcement. Both parties also plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to formalize their cooperation.



Student visas misused for employment are illegal

Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, confirmed that using a student visa to work constitutes a violation of Thailand’s labor laws—except in cases where internships are part of the academic program.

He added that the department’s teams are actively investigating such cases and encouraged the public to report suspicious activity. Those caught working under a student visa without proper authorization will face legal consequences under Thailand’s Foreigners’ Working Management Emergency Decree, though they may not violate immigration laws if their entry was otherwise legal.

In contrast, undocumented migrant workers who enter the country without visas face dual legal violations—illegal entry and unauthorized employment.

This unified approach by MHESI and the Immigration Bureau marks a major step in tightening controls over foreign student admissions and protecting Thailand from systemic visa abuse.