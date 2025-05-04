Paetongtarn insists on legalising casinos as global trend grows

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her government’s commitment to legalising casinos, stating it aligns with global trends and would boost the economy.
In her pre-recorded weekly TV programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her government would proceed with drafting and enacting a bill to legalise casinos as part of larger entertainment complexes.
She emphasised that these integrated resorts would help stimulate Thailand’s economy, attract foreign investment, and generate significant government tax revenue.
The proposal to legalise casinos through an "entertainment complex" bill has drawn criticism from academics and religious leaders. They express concern that legalised gambling could lead to addiction among Thai citizens and trigger a rise in social problems, outweighing the potential economic benefits.
Addressing the criticism, Paetongtarn said opponents were attempting to mislead the public into believing that the government was encouraging immoral behaviour.
“But it’s not,” she asserted. “This, instead, is development in line with a global trend. I don’t want to see Thailand lag behind any more.”
To support her stance, Paetongtarn cited Japan’s development of an entertainment complex on a man-made island that previously hosted the World Expo. She said Japan had demolished the expo facilities to build a new entertainment hub, expected to be completed by 2030.
Paetongtarn highlighted that entertainment complexes would generate employment for Thai citizens and transform Thailand into a year-round tourist destination, eliminating the concept of a "low season."
The Prime Minister clarified that Thailand would adopt a model similar to Singapore, where casinos operate as part of larger entertainment complexes rather than standalone facilities, such as those in Las Vegas.
She also stressed that it would not be easy for Thai nationals to gamble in these casinos, as strict background checks would be conducted to assess both financial and criminal histories.