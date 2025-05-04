Paetongtarn insists on legalising casinos as global trend grows

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed her government’s commitment to legalising casinos, stating it aligns with global trends and would boost the economy.

Legal Casino Bill Part of Entertainment Complex Strategy

In her pre-recorded weekly TV programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her government would proceed with drafting and enacting a bill to legalise casinos as part of larger entertainment complexes.

She emphasised that these integrated resorts would help stimulate Thailand’s economy, attract foreign investment, and generate significant government tax revenue.