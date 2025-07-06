NBTC endorses AIS and True as frequency auction winners after heated debate

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday officially endorsed the results of last month’s frequency auction, which saw participation from only two major telecom operators.
The NBTC endorsed Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd. (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service (AIS), and True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation, as winners of the auction. The decision came after three hours of intense discussion among the seven commissioners.
The special meeting was called on Sunday after the NBTC delayed its decision from an earlier session on Wednesday.
The NBTC voted 5–1–1 to approve the results. Assoc Prof Dr Suphat Suphachalasai abstained, while Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota voted against the endorsement.
The five commissioners who voted in favour were:
The meeting, held from 10am to 1pm, focused largely on whether special conditions should be attached to the licences. Some commissioners proposed including clauses that would allow the NBTC to impose penalties or fines if licensees fail to expand their networks by set deadlines.
However, the NBTC chairman argued that the commission already holds the authority to impose such penalties later, without needing to embed them in the contracts.
The auction winners are required to pay the first instalment to the NBTC by August 4.
The auction, held on June 29, began at 9:30am and concluded at 10:48am. It generated a total of ฿41,273,960,346 (excluding VAT). The results were divided into three frequency groups:
Group 1: 850 MHz band
No participants in this band.
Group 2:
2100 MHz band:
2300 MHz band:
Group 3: 1500 MHz band