NBTC endorses AIS and True as frequency auction winners after heated debate

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday officially endorsed the results of last month’s frequency auction, which saw participation from only two major telecom operators.

AIS and True subsidiaries confirmed as auction winners

The NBTC endorsed Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd. (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service (AIS), and True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation, as winners of the auction. The decision came after three hours of intense discussion among the seven commissioners.

The special meeting was called on Sunday after the NBTC delayed its decision from an earlier session on Wednesday.