New government considers 50% land tax cut, shelves 99-year leasehold plan

The new Thai government is reviewing proposals from the property and construction sectors to stimulate the market amid ongoing economic slowdown.

Siripong Angkhasakulkiat, deputy leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said on Tuesday that discussions are underway with various business sectors before the government officially takes office, aiming to gather feedback and perspectives to design suitable measures.

He said proposals from property and construction groups include a 50% reduction in land and building taxes for 2026, to be applied for one year or until the economy recovers. These measures would be considered alongside other short-term initiatives intended to boost purchasing power and support economic recovery.

“Right now, we are looking at measures that can be implemented immediately and have a rapid impact on the economy. The property sector is linked to many other industries, so targeted measures are essential,” Siripong said, noting that feedback from both the business community and members of parliament has emphasised the prolonged slowdown in the property sector.