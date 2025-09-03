Chinese influx driving Thai property market: A quiet boom in investment and long-term residency

Surachet Kongcheep, Head of Research and Consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, highlighted that while Thailand's tourism numbers in the first half of 2025 showed a 5% drop year-on-year, the focus should be on the growing trend of Chinese nationals moving to Thailand not just for tourism, but for long-term residence and business investments.

Despite the 34% drop in Chinese tourists to around 2.27 million in 2025, down from over 3 million the previous year, a new trend has emerged: Chinese nationals are increasingly choosing to live, work, invest, and study in Thailand. This is a new “DNA” for Thailand’s real estate market, driving demand for housing and condominiums, especially in mid-to-upper-tier segments.

In May 2025, Chinese businesses registered 454.55 billion baht in capital, accounting for 10.34% of all foreign businesses in Thailand, placing China among the top three investors, alongside Japan and Singapore. This demonstrates that China is building a serious business base in Thailand, not just sending tourists.

In addition, the number of Chinese work permit holders in Thailand reached 47,128 as of May 2025, surpassing Japan, which had previously held the top spot for foreign workers. This group is not just working temporarily, but is establishing long-term residence and contributing to the local economy.