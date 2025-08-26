Thai Tourism Giants Slash Growth Targets as Chinese Visitor Recovery Stalls

Thailand's tourism industry is grappling with mounting challenges in the second half of 2025, as the recovery of Chinese visitors proves slower than anticipated whilst competition from rival destinations intensifies.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to revise downward its target for foreign tourist arrivals throughout 2025, setting the figure equal to 2024's 35.5 million visitors.

However, the sector continues to benefit from domestic tourism stimulus through the government's "Half-Price Thailand Travel" scheme during low season periods.

The Erawan Group Trims Ambitious Targets

Apinya Ngamapichon, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of The Erawan Group Public Company Limited (ERW), reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the company has adjusted its full-year 2025 revenue growth target to 3-5%, down from the previous forecast of 6-8%.

The hospitality group's five-star to economy hotel segment is now expected to grow at similar levels to the previous year, a reduction from the earlier target of 3-5%.

Meanwhile, the budget hotel division has scaled back its growth expectations from 23% to 20% compared to 2024.

Despite these challenges, ERW continues to pursue a diversification strategy spanning five-star properties to budget accommodations under its Hop Inn brand, alongside international expansion to mitigate volatility from tourist fluctuations in individual countries.