Tourism Minister proposes THB 700 million budget for free domestic flights

Sorawong said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will submit a proposal to the Cabinet next week for the allocation of the budget to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The initiative, "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights," aims to encourage foreign tourists to explore destinations beyond Thailand’s major tourist cities.
The TAT will collaborate with six domestic airlines—Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Airways International (THAI), Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet—on joint promotional activities to boost Thailand’s tourism industry as a key driver of economic growth.
“The government will support domestic flight tickets priced at 1,750 baht per one-way trip (3,500 baht for round trips). The initiative aims to attract at least 200,000 foreign tourists, covering destinations across Thailand, with a particular focus on UNESCO-designated cities, popular tourist spots, and key destinations nationwide,” Sorawong explained.
“The total budget for this project is 700 million baht, which will run from August to December 2025, with travel to take place from September to November 2025.”
International tourists purchasing standard airfare tickets into Thailand through airlines' websites or directly with multi-city options from THAI and Bangkok Airways, or via fly-thru/check-through services from Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and THAI, or through online travel agents (OTAs), will receive complimentary round-trip tickets for domestic flights along with a 20 kg luggage allowance.
Each traveller will be entitled to two domestic flight tickets (one for departure and one for return), or can opt for a one-way ticket depending on their travel plans.
The scheme is expected to generate a direct revenue of at least 8.81 billion baht from international tourist spending, with a broader economic impact estimated at 21.80 billion baht.
This initiative draws inspiration from Japan’s “free domestic flights” campaign, which aims to distribute tourist traffic away from major cities and into secondary destinations. It aligns with the Thai government’s policy of declaring 2025 as the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.”
Sorawong also provided an update on the "Half-Price Thailand Travel" scheme, a domestic tourism promotion. He reported that bookings for major tourist cities have already reached capacity, while approximately 54,075 out of the 500,000 available spots remain in secondary cities, with full usage expected by September.
The Ministry of Tourism is set to consult with TAT to assess the success of the current scheme and explore the possibility of a second phase. Discussions will focus on the remaining budget and the potential economic benefits for the tourism sector, particularly in less-visited regions.
If Phase 2 is approved, it will be tailored to better meet the needs of secondary cities, he added.