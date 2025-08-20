Tourism Minister proposes THB 700 million budget for free domestic flights

Sorawong said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will submit a proposal to the Cabinet next week for the allocation of the budget to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The initiative, "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights," aims to encourage foreign tourists to explore destinations beyond Thailand’s major tourist cities.

The TAT will collaborate with six domestic airlines—Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Airways International (THAI), Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet—on joint promotional activities to boost Thailand’s tourism industry as a key driver of economic growth.

“The government will support domestic flight tickets priced at 1,750 baht per one-way trip (3,500 baht for round trips). The initiative aims to attract at least 200,000 foreign tourists, covering destinations across Thailand, with a particular focus on UNESCO-designated cities, popular tourist spots, and key destinations nationwide,” Sorawong explained.

“The total budget for this project is 700 million baht, which will run from August to December 2025, with travel to take place from September to November 2025.”