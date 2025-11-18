Court overturns Labour Ministry rule allowing foreign pilots to fly in Thailand

While the court acknowledged that the Labour Minister at the time was empowered under the Royal Ordinance on the Management of Foreign Workers Employment BE 2560 (2017) to grant exemptions for foreigners to work in Thailand, it emphasised that such powers may be exercised only in special circumstances relating to national security, the economy, or disaster prevention — and must not diminish employment opportunities for Thai nationals.

The court found that the exemption was issued solely in response to a request from one company, without evidence that the situation constituted a legally defined special case or that the measure served the public interest.

As such, the court held that the minister’s decision amounted to an improper use of discretion under Section 9(1) of the Act on Establishment of Administrative Courts and Administrative Court Procedure, BE 2542 (1999)

The ruling nullifies the Labour Ministry’s announcement with effect from the date of the court’s judgment.