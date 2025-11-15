"From the kitchen to the skies" pushes Thailand's Low-Carbon Aviation Hub

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), in collaboration with PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), a global chemical business and commercial producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), launched the "From the kitchen to the skies" project on November 14, 2025, at the MHESI.



The initiative aims to expand the network of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) collection points to higher education institutions nationwide, with a focus on raising awareness and promoting the participation of the new generation in driving a low-carbon society.

This cooperation builds upon the successful pilot project conducted between August and October 2025.

During the pilot phase, GC, together with its network of over 22 partners, including recycled waste management centres in Rayong and nearby provinces, successfully collected 7.09 tons of UCO.

This UCO was then converted into 1.75 tons of SAF, generating over THB215,000 in revenue for the community and helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5,654.98 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.