Phiphat seeks Cabinet approval for 40-baht one-day travel on Purple and Red lines

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that he would ask the Cabinet to approve a scheme allowing passengers on the Purple Line and Red Line to pay a flat fare of 40 baht per day, regardless of the number of trips taken.
Phiphat said the Transport Ministry would propose that the Cabinet approve a 30-baht fare cap for the two electric rail lines, to be implemented from 1 December 2025 to 30 November 2026.
If approved, this measure would replace the current 20-baht fare cap, which is due to expire on 20 November this year.
The Red Line operates from Bang Sue to Rangsit and from Bang Sue to Taling Chan, while the Purple Line runs from Tao Poon to Klong Bang Phai.
Phiphat said the government would not have enough time to extend the 40-baht fare cap to other electric rail systems, because the state must first buy back ownership of those networks and implement a single-ownership model under the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
He said a unified ownership structure would allow the MRTA to implement a common fare system with a maximum daily cap of 40 baht.
Phiphat added that if a no-confidence debate forced the government to dissolve the House of Representatives on 12 December, there would not be enough time to complete the single-ownership programme.
To qualify for the 40-baht daily fare, passengers must pay using an EMV contactless card (Europay, Mastercard or Visa), an MRT EMV card, or a Mangmoom EMV card.
With these contactless payments, passengers will pay a maximum of 40 baht per day, no matter how many trips they take, and can travel across both lines without exceeding the 40-baht cap.
If approved, the scheme will apply as follows: