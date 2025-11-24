Phiphat seeks Cabinet approval for 40-baht one-day travel on Purple and Red lines

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that he would ask the Cabinet to approve a scheme allowing passengers on the Purple Line and Red Line to pay a flat fare of 40 baht per day, regardless of the number of trips taken.

Phiphat said the Transport Ministry would propose that the Cabinet approve a 30-baht fare cap for the two electric rail lines, to be implemented from 1 December 2025 to 30 November 2026.

If approved, this measure would replace the current 20-baht fare cap, which is due to expire on 20 November this year.