Thailand awaits new law to manage over 400,000 tonnes of e-waste a year

Thailand needs a new law to help it handle around 400,000 tonnes of electronic waste a year—including used mobile phones—by recycling the waste for valuable materials, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) said.

Draft WEEE law aims to make producers share responsibility

The PCD said Thailand is accelerating efforts to push forward a draft Electrical and Electronic Equipment Waste Management Act (WEEE) based on the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle, which would require producers to share responsibility for taking back end-of-life products for recycling.

2023 total topped 400,000 tonnes, PCD says

In a recent report, the department said Thailand generated more than 400,000 tonnes of electronic waste in 2023, including used and discarded smartphones and tablet computers.