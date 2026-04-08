Thailand orders 2-baht cut in ex-refinery diesel prices nationwide

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said on Morning Wealth that the decision came at his first CEPA meeting as chair and was intended to address an energy crisis that was hitting the public hard.

He said Thailand’s oil pricing structure had long relied on refined oil prices in Singapore as the benchmark, with taxes and marketing costs added on top, while the Oil Fuel Fund was used to balance pump prices.

However, he said the current crisis had severely distorted the global market.

While crude oil prices had risen by about 50%, refined oil prices, especially diesel, had surged by nearly 300% to US$292 per barrel, a level he said did not reflect real costs.

To address this, CEPA added a new mechanism alongside the Oil Fuel Fund by setting ex-refinery prices under powers available in the 1973 fuel-shortage decree and the 2019 prime ministerial order, with the 2-baht cut intended to make pricing fairer for consumers.

Akanat said the committee referred to by the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee had reviewed gross refining margin (GRM) figures for March and found they had risen abnormally to an average of 7 baht per litre, compared with a five-year average of 2.4 baht.

Even after accounting for war-related costs such as higher insurance and freight of about 3 baht per litre, refineries were still left with margins of around 4-5 baht per litre, or 2-3 baht above normal.

He said the resolution would then be passed to the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee, which would allow pump prices for B7 and B20 to fall immediately by 2.14 baht per litre, including VAT, without any extra subsidy from the Oil Fuel Fund.