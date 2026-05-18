Thai Government Launches Review of 7,000 Regulations to Slash Private Sector Costs

The Anutin administration is set to cull obsolete subsidiary laws, introducing a 'Super Licence' to transform the state from regulator to facilitator.
The Thai government has launched a sweeping review of more than 7,000 ministerial regulations and secondary laws, aiming to abolish or modernise obsolete rules that stifle commercial activity and hinder business agility.
The regulatory overhaul represents a fundamental shift in state policy, moving the government's role away from strict bureaucratic oversight toward economic facilitation.
By streamlining compliance, the administration intends to drastically lower operational costs and lift the regulatory burden currently carried by the private sector.
Ratchada Thanadirek, the Prime Minister’s Office government spokesperson, announced that the initiative is being championed by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul as part of a broader pledge to reform public sector efficiency. Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Pakorn Nilprapunt has been tasked with overseeing the execution of the review.
According to Ratchada, while Thailand’s primary pieces of legislation are generally built on sound principles, the sheer volume of accumulated secondary regulations, minor codes, and departmental announcements has created severe bottlenecks.
The government’s immediate strategy is to audit all 7,000 subsidiary laws to determine which should be retained, amended, or repealed entirely.
Where state regulation remains essential, digital systems will be deployed to bypass manual processing, eliminate unnecessary official discretion, and increase systemic transparency.
To ensure the reforms directly address the practical needs of industry leaders, Pakorn convened a high-level meeting on 15 May 2026 with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) and various business delegates.
The JSCCIB has been requested to identify and rank the top 10 to 20 most restrictive regulations currently disrupting commerce, alongside actionable proposals for amendment.
The private sector coalition is expected to submit this shortlist to the government in early June. Following submission, a joint public-private working group will be established to track the progress of these legal amendments on a case-by-case basis, ensuring measurable results within strict timeframes.
A key feature of the upcoming policy package is the introduction of a "Super Licence"—a single, comprehensive permit covering multiple business activities, which removes the need for firms to navigate repetitive multi-agency application processes.
Furthermore, the government plans to pivot suitable industries away from traditional pre-approval mechanisms toward a post-audit framework, allowing businesses to launch operations immediately and face compliance checks later.
Spokespersons pointed to recent successes in permit reform, such as the Board of Investment’s (BOI) "Fast Pass" scheme.
The fast-track measure successfully accelerated capital inflows, contributing heavily to an 18% year-on-year surge in Thailand's investment value during the first quarter of 2026.
The legal shake-up aims to consolidate gains highlighted in the World Bank’s Enterprise Surveys 2025, which noted marked improvements in Thailand’s business facilitation, digital readiness, and public sector delivery.
The administration intends to lock in these gains, ensuring the country remains highly competitive and aligned with the demands of the modern global economy.