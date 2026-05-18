Thai Government Launches Review of 7,000 Regulations to Slash Private Sector Costs

The Anutin administration is set to cull obsolete subsidiary laws, introducing a 'Super Licence' to transform the state from regulator to facilitator.

The Thai government has launched a sweeping review of more than 7,000 ministerial regulations and secondary laws, aiming to abolish or modernise obsolete rules that stifle commercial activity and hinder business agility.

The regulatory overhaul represents a fundamental shift in state policy, moving the government's role away from strict bureaucratic oversight toward economic facilitation.

By streamlining compliance, the administration intends to drastically lower operational costs and lift the regulatory burden currently carried by the private sector.

Ratchada Thanadirek, the Prime Minister’s Office government spokesperson, announced that the initiative is being championed by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul as part of a broader pledge to reform public sector efficiency. Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Pakorn Nilprapunt has been tasked with overseeing the execution of the review.

According to Ratchada, while Thailand’s primary pieces of legislation are generally built on sound principles, the sheer volume of accumulated secondary regulations, minor codes, and departmental announcements has created severe bottlenecks.

