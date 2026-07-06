Thai-EU FTA enters final stretch after Brussels breakthrough

High-level push helps move talks forward

Suphajee said she had been informed by Thailand’s chief negotiator that the latest round had made strong progress because of political support from high-level discussions between the two sides.

On June 24 in Brussels, Suphajee and Thai Trade Representative Werapong Prapha held talks with:

Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security;

Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.

“I was informed by the head of the Thai negotiating team that this round made major progress because of political support from high-level discussions between the two sides on June 24 in Brussels,” Suphajee said.

“During the talks, I and Thai Trade Representative Werapong Prapha met the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, and the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen.

“Ministers from both sides reaffirmed their shared intention to accelerate the Thailand-EU FTA negotiations so they can be concluded as soon as possible. They also instructed the chief negotiators to quickly prepare a joint work plan and to hold close discussions on outstanding issues,” she said.



Thailand prepares for round 10

The Commerce Ministry, through the Department of Trade Negotiations, will next convene a working group to drive the Thailand-EU FTA talks. The group is chaired by the deputy prime minister and commerce minister.

The meeting will bring together relevant agencies to discuss key unresolved issues in each negotiating area.

Both sides will also hold intersessional talks at several levels:

between chief negotiators;

within individual negotiating groups;

at ministerial level.

Sefcovic is expected to visit Thailand before the tenth round of negotiations to follow up on progress and help push the talks forward.

The tenth round is scheduled to take place in Thailand in late September 2026. Both sides aim to make maximum progress and reach a conclusion as soon as possible, in line with the target set by ministers from Thailand and the EU.

For Thailand and the EU, the FTA is part of a wider strategy to:

upgrade economic relations;

expand trade and investment opportunities on the basis of mutual benefit;

protect competitiveness;

strengthen cooperation on sustainable development;

respond to geopolitical tensions and global geo-economic volatility.



EU remains Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner

In 2025, the EU was Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner after China, the United States and Japan.

Two-way trade between Thailand and the EU was valued at US$45.03 billion, up 3.44% from the previous year.

Thai exports to the EU were worth US$26.45 billion, up 9.27%. Major export items included:

computers, equipment and components;

gems and jewellery;

air conditioners and parts;

rubber products;

electrical transformers and components.

Imports from the EU were valued at US$18.58 billion, down 3.86%. Key imports included:

machinery and parts;

medical and pharmaceutical products;

chemicals;

electrical machinery and components;

scientific and medical instruments.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus with the EU of US$7.86 billion.