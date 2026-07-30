Thailand expands Phuket Model drive against land encroachment

The Thai government is preparing to extend its “Phuket Model” nationwide after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered agencies to intensify action against encroachment on national forest reserves, national parks and public land.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana explained on Thursday (July 30) that officials would “examine every inch” of Phuket to review the use of state land, unlawfully issued title deeds, nominee landholding arrangements and other forms of illegal occupation or use of public property.
The framework will subsequently be applied in other parts of Thailand to protect natural resources and national interests.
Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri has been assigned to oversee the policy, while Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin will coordinate operations among the relevant agencies.
The Royal Forest Department and its partner agencies are inspecting targeted locations, reviewing land-title documents retrospectively and taking legal action against alleged encroachers.
They are also working with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to trace financial transactions and assets linked to suspected offences. Land recovered by the state will be restored as forest or public space for sustainable shared use.
Lalida reported that the Phuket Model had begun to produce tangible results. Authorities have recovered land in the Nak Koet Mountain Range National Reserved Forest following a dispute that lasted more than 28 years.
Authorities are also demolishing encroaching structures at Nui Beach, Freedom Beach and within Sirinat National Park, as well as at several other locations on state land. The same approach is being applied to address land-use problems in Thap Lan National Park.
Anutin has separately ordered officials to accelerate inspections of unlicensed hotels in Phuket and strictly enforce the law because such businesses could affect the safety of tourists and residents.
Agencies have also been instructed to remove stairways and other structures extending from hillsides onto beaches that were reportedly used to collect unauthorised fees from visitors. The action is intended to restore equal public access to these areas for residents and tourists.
“The government will enforce the law firmly and fairly against anyone found to have committed an offence and extend the Phuket Model to other areas nationwide to protect natural resources and preserve state land as public property,” Lalida stated.