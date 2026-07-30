Thailand expands Phuket Model drive against land encroachment

The Thai government is preparing to extend its “Phuket Model” nationwide after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered agencies to intensify action against encroachment on national forest reserves, national parks and public land.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana explained on Thursday (July 30) that officials would “examine every inch” of Phuket to review the use of state land, unlawfully issued title deeds, nominee landholding arrangements and other forms of illegal occupation or use of public property.

The framework will subsequently be applied in other parts of Thailand to protect natural resources and national interests.