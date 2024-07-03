Mongkol Surasajja: From activist to top Senate president candidate

Big dreams

A higher education degree was beyond his reach until Thailand’s first open public university, Ramkhamhaeng, was established in 1971. This prompted him to enrol in the faculty of political science.

With higher education suddenly within his reach, “becoming a district chief to serve the people in my hometown” was the dream of the boy from Nong Don.

After graduating with a degree in political science, Mongkol took an exam in civil service and began his career in the Interior Ministry as district chief.

Backed by then-Pathum Thani governor Sermsak Pongpanich, who is now tourism and sports minister, Mongkol attended the College of Local Administraiton and rose through the ranks to become the governor of Buri Ram.

In his time as provincial governor, he became acquainted with Newin Chidchob, a former member of Parliament and founder of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Mongkol later advanced to director-general of the Department of Community Development and director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Upon retirement, he settled in Buri Ram to manage a farm and, during General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, he became part of a working group led by then-deputy interior minister Songsak Thongsri.



Extensive interests

Mongkol also has a passion for music and has performed with the Kan Na Yao band led by National Artist Naowarat Pongpaiboon.

Another aspect of his life saw him joining the post-October 14, 1973, student-led movement. He was at Ramkhamhaeng University at the time. In 1974, he participated in activities with the “Rural Education Development Group" and joined a personnel training camp in a Karen village in Chaing Mai.

“We, the Ramkhamhaeng students, organised a formidable volunteer camp, travelling up to the mountains, sawing wood to build schools and chicken coops and teaching hilltribe children,” Mongkol reminisces.

His close friend at the training camp was Thongchai Suwanwihok or Comrade Chuang of the Cardamom Mountains.

After the October 6, 1976 massacre, Mongkol sought refuge in the Cardamom Mountains before returning to work in the city.

