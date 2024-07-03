Mongkol Surasajja: From activist to top Senate president candidate

Mongkol Surasajja’s journey from a humble upbringing to a prominent political figure is a testament to his determination and dedication.
Born on August 9, 1952, in Saraburi’s Nong Don district, Mongkol started his journey as an active participant in the October 14, 1973, political uprising. After the soon-to-be-toppled dictatorship of Thanom Kittikachorn cracked down on the student protesters, Mongkol was among those who sought refuge in the mountains. Later, he transitioned to a career in the Interior Ministry.
His activism and national administration background have positioned him as a strong contender for the Senate president’s role.
Hues of ‘blue’
The new Senate, comprising 200 members, is expected to have some 130-140 members aligned with the “Blue Faction”, leading to its new moniker, the “Big House Senate”.
These “blue” senators are believed to be loyal to the Bhumjaithai Party, led by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
With the majority held by this Blue Faction, named after Bhumjaithai’s colours, political gurus predict that the positions of the Senate president, as well as first and second vice presidents will be filled by “blue” senators.
Meanwhile, the other candidate for the president’s post is General Kriangkrai Srirak, a former deputy Army chief and ex-4th Army Region commander. However, sources within the Senate believe that Mongkol is the top contender thanks to his ability to connect with people at all levels, his conciliatory nature and his exceptional managerial skills.
Quick rise to the top
Mongkol’s career trajectory is noteworthy. He nearly became the first permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry when he completed his bachelor’s degree in political science from Ramkhamhaeng University, but ultimately became director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.
Born into a relatively poor family, Mongkol said: “I was raised in the countryside and studied in a temple. My biggest dream was to complete vocational school and find a job to support my family.”
Big dreams
A higher education degree was beyond his reach until Thailand’s first open public university, Ramkhamhaeng, was established in 1971. This prompted him to enrol in the faculty of political science.
With higher education suddenly within his reach, “becoming a district chief to serve the people in my hometown” was the dream of the boy from Nong Don.
After graduating with a degree in political science, Mongkol took an exam in civil service and began his career in the Interior Ministry as district chief.
Backed by then-Pathum Thani governor Sermsak Pongpanich, who is now tourism and sports minister, Mongkol attended the College of Local Administraiton and rose through the ranks to become the governor of Buri Ram.
In his time as provincial governor, he became acquainted with Newin Chidchob, a former member of Parliament and founder of the Bhumjaithai Party.
Mongkol later advanced to director-general of the Department of Community Development and director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.
Upon retirement, he settled in Buri Ram to manage a farm and, during General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, he became part of a working group led by then-deputy interior minister Songsak Thongsri.
Extensive interests
Mongkol also has a passion for music and has performed with the Kan Na Yao band led by National Artist Naowarat Pongpaiboon.
Another aspect of his life saw him joining the post-October 14, 1973, student-led movement. He was at Ramkhamhaeng University at the time. In 1974, he participated in activities with the “Rural Education Development Group" and joined a personnel training camp in a Karen village in Chaing Mai.
“We, the Ramkhamhaeng students, organised a formidable volunteer camp, travelling up to the mountains, sawing wood to build schools and chicken coops and teaching hilltribe children,” Mongkol reminisces.
His close friend at the training camp was Thongchai Suwanwihok or Comrade Chuang of the Cardamom Mountains.
After the October 6, 1976 massacre, Mongkol sought refuge in the Cardamom Mountains before returning to work in the city.