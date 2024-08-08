NACC to let 44 ex-Move Forward MPs defend themselves over lese majeste bill

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday promised to give full opportunity to 44 MPs of the dissolved Move Forward Party to defend themselves against the allegations that they had breached ethical standards by sponsoring a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code.
NACC Office secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the office had forwarded the complaints against the 44 MPs to the full NACC and its investigative panel.
Niwatchai said evidence was being gathered before the accused would be summoned to testify to defend themselves.
Niwatchai said the NACC’s investigation into the case would not take a long time after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday to dissolve Move Forward for attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system by seeking to amend Article 112, which is known as the lese majeste law.
“The fact has been clear. Now the NACC is waiting to consider the legal technicalities and the intention of the 44 accused,” Niwatchai said.
After Move Forward was dissolved, its 145 MPs, except five who also held party executive posts, will still have a chance to retain their House seats if they join a new party within 60 days.
Two complaints were filed with the NACC accusing the 44 MPs of violating ethical standards by sponsoring the bill to amend Article 112 of the criminal code.
The complaints were filed after the Election Commission cited a ruling of the Constitutional Court on January 31, which said the Article 112 amendment bill was a proof that Move Forward had attempted to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system, to file a dissolution case against the party.
The complainants against the 44 MPs are Thirayuth Suwankesorn, a lawyer, and Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on legal affairs.
Earlier on Thursday, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said the NACC did not have to waste time conducting the investigation because the ruling by the Constitutional Court against Move Forward was binding on all agencies. Ruangkrai said the NACC should file a complaint with the Supreme Court right away to seek penalties against the 44 MPs.
But Niwatchai said the inquiry needed to be carried out for the sake of justice before the case would be sent to the Supreme Court, which would make a ruling based on fact and evidence.
Niwatchai said it would not be fair to the accused if the NACC wrapped up the case by using only the ruling of the Constitutional Court as grounds.
“The accused have not been given a chance to explain so the process of inquiry has not been completed yet,” Nitwatchai added.
Meanwhile, Ekkawit Watchawalku, an NACC commissioner, said the probe by the NACC must ensure fairness to all sides and the accused must be given full chance to explain and defend themselves.
“The justice process cannot be rushed but it must not be delayed either,” Ekkawit said.
He said the NACC could not be ordered by anyone to take action against the 44 MPs.
He said he was not certain that the 44 accused would be summoned to testify within this month or not.