NACC to let 44 ex-Move Forward MPs defend themselves over lese majeste bill

The complaints were filed after the Election Commission cited a ruling of the Constitutional Court on January 31, which said the Article 112 amendment bill was a proof that Move Forward had attempted to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system, to file a dissolution case against the party.

The complainants against the 44 MPs are Thirayuth Suwankesorn, a lawyer, and Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on legal affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said the NACC did not have to waste time conducting the investigation because the ruling by the Constitutional Court against Move Forward was binding on all agencies. Ruangkrai said the NACC should file a complaint with the Supreme Court right away to seek penalties against the 44 MPs.

But Niwatchai said the inquiry needed to be carried out for the sake of justice before the case would be sent to the Supreme Court, which would make a ruling based on fact and evidence.

Niwatchai said it would not be fair to the accused if the NACC wrapped up the case by using only the ruling of the Constitutional Court as grounds.

“The accused have not been given a chance to explain so the process of inquiry has not been completed yet,” Nitwatchai added.

Meanwhile, Ekkawit Watchawalku, an NACC commissioner, said the probe by the NACC must ensure fairness to all sides and the accused must be given full chance to explain and defend themselves.

“The justice process cannot be rushed but it must not be delayed either,” Ekkawit said.

He said the NACC could not be ordered by anyone to take action against the 44 MPs.

He said he was not certain that the 44 accused would be summoned to testify within this month or not.



