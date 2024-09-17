Pheu Thai to propose charter amendment for clearer ethical standards

Pheu Thai Party may next week submit a bill to amend the Constitution to set clear criteria and conditions for charging and removing political office holders for breaches of ethical standards.

PM’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil said on Tuesday that the drafting of the bill is nearly complete.

“The amendment will be introduced in the name of the Pheu Thai Party, not the government, and should be presented to the House as early as next week,” he said.

The bill is expected to include four or five articles that will define violations of ethical standards clearly, eliminating the need for further clarification or interpretation.