Pheu Thai insists on simple majority principle for referendum bill

Pheu Thai MP Prayut Siripanich said on Sunday that his party insisted on the principle of a simple majority in a new public-referendum bill.

Prayut, who is deputy chairman of the joint House-Senate committee ironing out differences over the referendum bill, said the ruling Pheu Thai Party would not abandon the principle that a public referendum could be passed with a simple majority.

Prayut was commenting on a compromising proposal floated by Chart Thai Pattana Party director Nikorn Chamnong, who said the bill’s content should be altered to require “one and a half” majority instead of simple majority or double majority to pass any referendum.

Nikorn said the compromise was needed to win senators’ support so that the plan to rewrite the Constitution would not be bogged down.