BMA faces allegations of corruption over advertising board rentals

The opposition Thai Sang Thai Party on Friday accused the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) of making money on the side by illegally renting advertisement hoardings in the capital to private companies.

Narutchai Bunnag, the party’s secretary-general who is also part of a committee monitoring BMA’s budget, noted that many of the hoardings had been set up illegally and were far bigger than legally allowed.

For instance, he said, hoardings set up on traffic islands or on buildings were too big and may be in violation of laws on public orderliness and building control.