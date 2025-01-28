EC launches nationwide campaign urging Thais to vote in PAO polls

The Election Commission (EC) launched a nationwide campaign on Tuesday encouraging all voters to cast their ballot in the Saturday election for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) presidents and councillors.
The campaign was officially launched at the Chiang Mai PAO in Muang district. EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong presided over the ceremony and symbolically cast a ballot before launching a caravan to boost awareness. The caravan was scheduled to visit Chiang Mai’s landmarks, like the Three Kings Monument, Tha Phae Gate and Nimmanhaemin Road, as well as Waroros, San Pa Khoi and Nong Hoi markets.
Itthiporn urged the public to make time between 8am and 5pm on Saturday to exercise the vote, adding that they should first check their eligibility, election venues and the candidate’s information.
“Each and every vote is important for the country’s development,” he said.
Similar activities are taking place across the country to ensure as many people as possible are aware of their voting rights and responsibilities.